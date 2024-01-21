News World UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterates call for a two-state solution to put an end to Israel-Palestine conflict

UN chief Antonio Guterres reiterates call for a two-state solution to put an end to Israel-Palestine conflict

At a non-aligned states meeting in Kampala, UN Secretary General António Guterres restated the importance of a two-state solution, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again denied the idea of a Palestinian state. Guterres emphasized that it is crucial for all to acknowledge the Palestinian people's right to self-govern.

DPA WORLD Published January 21,2024 Subscribe

UN Secretary General António Guterres reiterated his call for a two-state solution as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected the notion of a sovereign Palestinian state.



"The right of the Palestinian people to build their own state must be recognized by all," Guterres said on Saturday in Kampala at a meeting of non-aligned states - nations that remained neutral during the Cold War.



"The refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable."



Guterres went on to say that the denial of a two-state solution was prolonging a conflict that had become a global threat to peace and security, contributing to polarization and strengthening extremism everywhere.



He also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the battle between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



Netanyahu continues to reject the notion of an independent Palestinian state once the Gaza conflict is over.



"I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan - and this is contrary to a Palestinian state," he said on Saturday, reiterating his stance that any solution in the foreseeable future must include Israel's military control over the entire West Bank.



The United States, an important Israel ally, has also been pushing for a two-state solution.









