Iranian soldier opens fire on comrades, killing five

A soldier has opened fire on his comrades at a military facility in Iran, killing five people.



The incident occurred on Sunday in Kerman province, the state news agency IRNA reported, citing a brigadier general in the region.



According the report, the soldier entered a military care facility and started firing shots. The motive was initially unclear. The man managed to escape.



Such incidents are extremely rare in Iran. Two suicide bombers recently killed almost 100 people in the capital of Kerman province. The terrorist militia Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.



There have also been several recent attacks in the neighbouring province of Sistan and Balochistan. The incidents sparked a debate about the security situation in the Islamic Republic.



