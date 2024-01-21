Israeli commanders want army to stay in northern Gaza until hostages released

Scores of Israeli army commanders demanded the military not to withdraw from the northern Gaza Strip until the release of hostages held by Hamas.

A letter signed by 130 army commanders and officers called on the war cabinet and army chief Herzi Halevi to continue to prevent the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza "as long as the Israeli hostages are not released," Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Last week, the Israeli army withdrew its 36th Division from northern Gaza for rest and training, while three other divisions remained in the Palestinian territory.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis following a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following the attack, killing at least 25,105 Palestinians and injuring 62,681. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





















