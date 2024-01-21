THIS TIME, BABY-MURDERER ISRAEL KILLS BROTHER OF SECOND INTIFADAS SYMBOL MUHAMMED DURRA IN CONFLICT-HIT GAZA STRIP

The memory of 12-year-old Muhammed and his father taking shelter by a wall to escape harm from Israel has been etched in our minds for many years. Now, 24 years later, tragedy strikes again as Israel claims the life of his brother Ahmed. Heartbroken, their father Cemal Durra says farewell to his son with a final message: "Please give my regards to your brother Muhammed."



For about four months, the Israeli army, which has been occupying Palestinian territories, committed massacres once again, killing Ahmed, the brother of Muhammed Durra, the symbol of the Second Intifada.







Ahmed was killed during Israel's attacks on Gaza, just like his brother Muhammed, who was killed in front of the eyes of the world during the Second Intifada that erupted against Israel in 2000 in Palestine.



According to information from local sources, Israeli warplanes bombed the homes of the Durra family in the Bureyc Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.



In her statement, Durra's mother Amal said, "May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs. Israel killed all our children. May Allah take revenge on them."





In footage shared on social media, Ahmed's father Cemal Durra bid farewell to his son killed in the Israeli attack, saying, "Say hello to your brother Muhammed."



Father Durra stated that Israel bombed their homes on October 10, killing his two brothers, his brother's wife, their only daughter, and dozens of neighbors, most of whom were children.



Durra emphasized that Israel intentionally kills children, saying, "Children are killed every day. The scene where Muhammed was killed has been repeated for 23 years. Every child killed is Muhammed Durra. Muhammed's blood is still flowing."





Muhammed Durra (12) was caught in the midst of clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians during the events that occurred during the Second Intifada, which erupted on September 30, 2000.



France 2 television captured every moment as Durra was shot in front of the wall where he had been looking for a safe place with his father.











