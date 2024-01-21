Russian plane crash: 4 out of 6 on board found alive in northeastern Afghanistan

Four of the six people on board, including the pilot, were found alive on Sunday after a Russian plane crashed in the Badakhshan province of northeastern Afghanistan, the Taliban administration confirmed.

"The plane reported missing in Badakhshan province has been located in (the) Aruz Koh area of Kuf Ab district. The pilot has been discovered by IEA search group (and) according to reports, the pilot among 4 other individuals have survived the incident," said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the interim Taliban administration, in a statement posted on X.

The investigation team continues to search for the two others who were on the ill-fated plane, he added.

The crashed Russian Falcon 10 private jet has been discovered by a local search and rescue team, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said, citing information from its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital.

Earlier, Russian aviation authorities said the plane with six people on board was a charter flight from India via Uzbekistan to Moscow.

The plane, a French-made Dassault Falcon 10 jet, was registered in Russia and disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan on Saturday evening, the Russian authorities said.