This photograph taken on January 21, 2024 shows body of a person, killed as a result of a missile strike, lying on the ground in Donetsk, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. (AFP Photo)

Moscow on Sunday called the strike on a market in the Russian-held city of Donetsk a "barbaric terrorist act" that showed the need for its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The neo-Nazi Kyiv regime, with the support of the United States and its satellites, once again committed a barbaric terrorist act against the civilian population of Russia," its foreign ministry said.