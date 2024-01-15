SWITZERLAND WILL SUPPORT UKRAINES PEACE PROCESS: PRESIDENT

Switzerland will support Ukraine's proposed peace process, Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd said on Monday, a day after the Ukrainian president reiterated a peace formula he first laid out in November 2022.

Amherd's remarks came in a joint press conference in Bern alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She also said that Switzerland is ready to organize a conference "to make the peace process a success."

Commenting on the fourth national security advisors meeting on Zelenskyy's proposal at the Davos World Economic Forum on Sunday, Peskov said the talks are "conversations for the sake of conversation" and cannot achieve a result because Russia is not present.

Zelenskyy's formula, made up of 10 conditions, was laid out at the November 2022 G-20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being signing a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety and food and energy security.

Russia's war on Ukraine began in February 2022, nearly two years ago. With signs of a stalemate, there also seems to be growing reluctance among some allies of Ukraine to continue funding its defense.













