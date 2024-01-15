Turkish airstrikes destroy 23 terror targets in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish airstrikes on Monday destroyed 23 terror targets near its southern border, in northern Iraq and Syria, with a great many terrorists "neutralized," according to Türkiye's National Defense Ministry.

The airstrikes were carried out against terrorist targets in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil and Asos regions in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strikes took place at 10 pm Turkish local time (1900GMT).

The targets that the airstrikes hit included "caves, shelters, ammunition depots and storehouses," according to the statement.

They were carried out to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq by neutralizing members of the PKK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with (Türkiye's) legitimate self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement added.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," said the statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces began to crack down on PKK/YPG terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









