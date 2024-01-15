Pope Francis says retirement 'a possibility,' but not considering it now

Pope Francis said Sunday that retirement remains an option open to all popes, but he is not contemplating it at present.

"I am still alive," Francis responded when asked how he was by TV host Fabio Fazio, who interviewed the pontiff for about an hour during his show on the commercial channel Nove.

A possible resignation "is not a thought, a concern or a desire, but a possibility open to all popes. But at the moment, it is not at the center of my thoughts," he said.

"As long as I feel like serving, I will continue to do it," Francis added, noting that if conditions change, "we will have to rethink about it."

Pope Francis' health has been a source of concern recently.

The 87-year-old pontiff was unable to complete a speech on Friday, complaining of "a touch of bronchitis" during a public address at the Vatican.

He also suffered from an acute lung infection in November that forced him to cancel a trip to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.