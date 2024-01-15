New Zealand searcing for person who fell into the giant hole on the road

According to local media, the missing man was working to fill the cracks caused by earthquakes and volcanic activity in the fishing town of Grindavik when he fell on Wednesday.

Search efforts, involving hundreds of rescue workers, had to be halted overnight on Thursday after tons of rocks fell into the area due to landslides.

Ulfar Ludviksson, Chief of Police in South Iceland, said, "We had to stop the search at midnight because we couldn't guarantee the safety of those working in the crevice." Conditions, and the narrow space allowing only two people to enter to search for the man, are hindering rescue efforts.

Field manager Hjálmar Hallgrímsson told local broadcaster RUV, "It is absolutely clear that we are sending people into life-threatening situations, so we need to spend more time ensuring the safety of those working on this," and added:

"People are trying to descend and reach him in a very difficult way, using their hands and feet, and the workspace is for two people; we cannot bring in more people."

Grindavik Mayor Fannar Jónasson said the accident "surprised everyone" and highlighted how serious the cracks in the town, evacuated in November, were with this incident.

According to a news report on the Norwegian Meteorological Institute's website, the accident occurred when the risk from cracks within the limits of the town of Grindavík was estimated to be higher than before.