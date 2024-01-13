Pro-Palestine protesters pour into Amsterdam streets to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip

Hundreds of demonstrators marched in the Dutch capital to show support for Palestinians and condemn Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.





Demonstrators gathered in the Museum Square in Amsterdam and listened to speeches that criticized the support of the US, UK and other western governments for Israel despite the attacks on Gaza.



Protesters also demanded action from the International Court of Justice in the South African genocide case that is before the court.





They carried banners that read: "Palestine will be free from the river to the sea", "Ceasefire now", "Stop the genocide" and "Genocide is happening in Palestine."

Some protesters were wearing white clothes with their hands painted red to draw attention to the number of children killed in Gaza.





They later marched to Dam Square, the protest endpoint, and placed thousands of pairs of children's shoes and read out their names and ages.

Since the outbreak of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in the West Bank, increasing the pace of invasions and raids on cities, towns and refugee camps, resulting in 347 fatalities as of Saturday.





Meanwhile, the war's destruction in Gaza until Saturday had caused 23,843 deaths, 60,317 injuries, massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to the authorities in the enclave and the United Nations.