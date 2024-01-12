Yemen’s response to American, British aggression not delayed: Houthi leader

Yemen's response to the "American aggression" was not delayed and Yemeni forces are responding to American and British warships in the Red Sea, Houthi leader Ali al-Qahoum said early Friday

"The Yemeni armed forces are responding forcefully to the American and British warships in the Red Sea, sparking a fierce war in the Red Sea and targeting American and British military sites and bases...and what is coming is greater," Al-Qahoum said on X.

Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Azzi said Yemen is facing a "broad hostile attack" from American and British forces, warning that Washington and London should be prepared to pay a high price.

"Our country has been subjected to a broad hostile attack from American and British warships, submarines and military aircraft, and undoubtedly, America and Britain will have to be prepared to pay a hefty price and bear all the grave consequences of this blatant aggression," Al-Azzi said on X.

The Al-Masirah TV channel, which is affiliated with the Houthi group, announced that the Yemeni capital Sanaa has been subjected to "American aggression."

Separately, the Saba news agency, which is also affiliated with the Houthis, reported that US and UK aircraft carried out airstrikes on Sanaa and Al Hudaydah, Sa'ada and Dhamar governorates.

The attack comes hours after the leader of Yemen's Houthi group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned that anyone risking military action against his country would "pay the price," emphasizing that any American aggression "will never go unanswered."













