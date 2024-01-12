Northern Cyprus’ president receives Turkish vice president, minister

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar received Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır in the capital Lefkosa on Thursday.

During the meeting, Tatar highlighted the significance of their attendance at the opening of a mosque, indicating Türkiye's commitment to the TRNC.

He expressed gratitude for Türkiye's ongoing support in strengthening the TRNC's infrastructure.

Tatar recalled that the UN has appointed a representative to visit both the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot Administration as well as guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK to assess the suitability for a potential negotiation process.

He emphasized that the TRNC agreed to such visits on the precondition of a six-month duration only, adding the negotiation process could begin on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status.

The opening ceremony of the Suat Günsel Mosque, the largest mosque in the TRNC, took place in Lefkosa.

Earlier, Yılmaz said the TRNC will continue to integrate with the world.

Those trying to isolate the TRNC from the world will not succeed, he told reporters at Ercan International Airport.

"If they close one door, we will open others, and the TRNC and Turkish Cypriots will continue to integrate with the world, contributing in various fields to the global community."

Yılmaz said the TRNC continues on its path as an independent and sovereign state and Türkiye is by the side of the Turkish Cypriots in their efforts to increase prosperity and development every day.

He then attended the opening ceremony of the mosque along with Tatar, TRNC Parliament Speaker Zorlu Töre and TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

"Here, there are two states. There are two sovereign, independent states. And from now on, everything must be discussed and negotiated between these two states," Yılmaz said during the opening ceremony.

Emphasizing the significant contribution of many individuals to the construction of the mosque, Tatar congratulated those involved in the process.

"We reiterate once again that if there is to be an agreement in Cyprus, it must absolutely be based on the recognition of two states, and we express this to the whole world from here," he said.