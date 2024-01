News World NATO calls on Iran to exert its influence on Houthi rebels

NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement that Iran has a crucial role in managing the actions of Yemen's Houthi rebels, who receive support and supplies from Tehran. White underlined that Iran bears a distinct obligation towards its "proxies."

"The Houthi attacks must come to an end," he said.



Since the outbreak of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, the Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships with an alleged Israeli connection in the Red Sea.



Major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the route forcing them to divert along a much longer and costly route around South Africa.



In response, the United States, Britain and other Western allies launched airstrikes on several Houthi positions in Yemen in the early hours of Friday.



The NATO spokesman called these strikes defensive and aimed at preserving freedom of navigation on one of the world's most important waterways.