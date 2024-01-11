UN Security Council adopts resolution condemning Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on January 4, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Wednesday condemning and demanding an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebel group on ships in the Red Sea.

The draft resolution submitted by the U.S. and Japan was approved with a vote of 11 in favor, zero against and four abstentions, including Russia.

Before the voting, Russia proposed amendments to the draft resolution, but they were rejected.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea and warned they will attack all Israel-bound ships. They say the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.