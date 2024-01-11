Türkiye founds national intelligence academy

Türkiye has established a national academy for intelligence, marking the occasion with a ceremony attended by the country's top intelligence official.

The country's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) will continue playing pivotal roles in protecting the Turkish state and nation, as well as fostering regional peace and global stability, MIT chief İbrahim Kalın said Wednesday at the 97th foundation anniversary of the agency in Ankara.

"On this occasion, I am pleased to announce the establishment of the National Intelligence Academy to contribute to making Türkiye a prominent country in intelligence theory and methodology."

"I would like to express my special thanks and gratitude to our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan)," he said.