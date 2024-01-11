Turkish police nab 10 organized crime, drug trafficking suspects wanted by Interpol

Turkish authorities in Istanbul held 10 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges related to organized crime, the country's interior minister announced Thursday.

"Ten people wanted by six countries with Interpol red notices were arrested in Istanbul in the 'CAGE-30' Operation," Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Vowing to continue fighting international organized crime and drug traffickers, Yerlikaya said red notices against the suspects had been filed by Iran, South Korea, Syria, China, Uzbekistan, and Switzerland.

Migrant smuggling police led the operation, he added, with the charges ranging from fraud, money laundering, and gambling to migrant smuggling and human trafficking.













