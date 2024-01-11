Finland to extend border closure with Russia for another month

Finland will extend the closure of its border with Russia beyond Jan. 14, media reports said Thursday.

The government will close all eight checkpoints along the eastern border with Russia until at least Feb. 11, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said at a news conference, according to public broadcaster YLE.

Rantanen said nothing has changed on the border since it was closed in December.

"National security is a critical issue for Finland," she said.

She noted that her ministry is currently investigating alternative means of permanently resolving the situation on the border.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told YLE on Tuesday that a threat assessment, which led to the closure of the border in December, has remained unchanged.

Finland announced a complete border closure with Russia in December, claiming that Russian authorities are continuing a "hybrid operation" against the country.