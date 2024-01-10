NATO vows to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense capabilities

NATO on Wednesday vowed to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities as Russia continues to attack the country with missiles.

In a statement issued following the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Brussels, the military alliance said, "Allies have already delivered a vast array of air defence systems to Ukraine and today they reaffirmed their commitment to further bolster Ukraine's defences."

It added, "Allies made clear that they will continue to provide Ukraine with major military, economic, and humanitarian assistance, and many Allies outlined plans to provide billions of euros of further capabilities in 2024."

"As Moscow intensifies its strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilians, NATO Allies are boosting Ukraine's air defences. We will continue to stand by the brave Ukrainians as they push back against Russia's war of aggression," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The meeting was held at the ambassadorial level and was convened at Ukraine's request and chaired by Stoltenberg.

The NATO-Ukraine Council was created at the NATO Summit in July 2023 and serves as a forum for joint consultations, decision-making, and activities between NATO and Ukraine.