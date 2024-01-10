6 killed as Israeli jets bomb ambulance in central Gaza

At least six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

Four Red Crescent members were among the victims in the attack that targeted an ambulance in Deir al-Balah city, the humanitarian organization said in a statement.

Several ambulances and health care facilities were repeatedly targeted by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,410 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.



















