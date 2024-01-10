U.S. says it 'does not seek conflict' after Houthis claim attack on ship

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 10, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. said Wednesday it "does not seek conflict" after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an overnight attack on an American warship in the Red Sea.

That attack marks the latest in a series of strikes in the vital waterway.

"The United States does not seek conflict. We do, however, seek the safe and secure passage of international commerce to the Red Sea, and we're gonna continue to coordinate and consult closely with our allies and partners about the appropriate next steps should these attacks continue," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"The best solution to this situation not escalating is for the Houthis to stop these attacks. In the interim, since they've shown no predilection to do that, we're going to do everything we have to do to protect shipping in the Red Sea, and I think I'll just gonna leave it there," he added.

Central Command said late Tuesday that American and UK warships downed 21 drones and missiles in the Red Sea launched by the Houthis. London separately said the attack was the "largest" carried out to date by the Yemeni rebels amid soaring regional tensions prompted by Israel's war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The attack was the 26th on commercial shipping lanes carried out by the Houthis in the Red Sea since Nov. 19, according to the Biden administration.

The Houthis have targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea and warned they will attack all ships transiting to or from Israel. The group said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.

Kirby vowed that the Houthis would be held responsible for any attacks they carry out.

"The Houthis, they've made certain decisions up to this time. They have to make certain decisions going forward, and we'll see what decisions they make. They will bear the consequences for those decisions going forward," he said.

The UN Security Council is expected to vote later Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding the Houthis halt the ongoing attacks, and it will condemn the transfer of arms to the rebels. Iran is widely believed to be supporting the Houthis with advisors and equipment.

Kirby said the U.S. is "working closely" with fellow Council members to ensure it passes, but a veto by Russia is expected when it comes up for a vote.