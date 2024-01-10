3 more journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, death toll rises to 115

Three more Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 115 since Oct. 7, the government media office said.

A statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Ahmed Badir, Sherif Okasha, and Heba Al-Abadla, without giving any further details.

An earlier statement said Badir was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

At least 40 people were killed and injured in the attack.

Israel has pounded the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 23,357 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 59,410 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.





















