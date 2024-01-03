US senator calls on Israel to 'stop bombing Gaza’

US Senator Elizabeth Warren slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday over the killing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"Netanyahu & his right-wing war cabinet have created a humanitarian catastrophe, killing thousands of Palestinian civilians. Israel needs leadership that will bring the hostages home, not wage months of war," Warren said on X.

"Stop bombing Gaza. Resume the cease-fire. Work toward a permanent peace," she added.

Her remarks came after Netanyahu said there will be "many more months" of war ahead.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,185 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,035 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines.









