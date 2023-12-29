Zelensky visits embattled front-line town of Avdiivka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the front-line town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, which is half surrounded by Russian troops.



"Avdiivka: our positions and our boys," Zelensky said in a video message published on social networks on Friday. The head of state was standing at the entrance to the industrial town, which was decorated with Ukrainian flags. He was accompanied by the head of his presidential office Andrii Yermak.



Zelensky honoured several soldiers with medals and conveyed his best wishes for Christmas and the New Year.



At the beginning of October, the Russian army launched a new offensive to capture Avdiivka. The heavily destroyed town is now only accessible via a road through a narrow corridor around 7 kilometres wide. Zelensky had already travelled to the front-line town in April.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for over 22 months. About a half of the Donetsk region is under Russian control.



