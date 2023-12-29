Türkiye rescues 211 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescued 211 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities said on Friday.

The coast guard units rescued the irregular migrants from a rubber boat off Cesme, Dikili, Karaburun, and Menderes districts in the western province of Izmir, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Separately, 201 irregular migrants were apprehended while traveling in a rubber boat in the same area, the Coast Guard said.

In Balikesir, 123 irregular migrants of Afghan nationality were apprehended in an operation with unmanned aerial vehicles and gyrocopters, a rotary wing and propeller aircraft.

Also, in Canakkale, 41 irregular migrants, including 12 children, were apprehended.

In Afyonkarahisar in western Türkiye, 12 irregular migrants were apprehended, and 133 more were apprehended in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

Additionally, 36 irregular migrants were apprehended in the northeastern province of Kars.

Irregular immigrants were handed over to local immigration authorities for deportation.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.