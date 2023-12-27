Moscow claims Kyiv preparing anti-Russian provocation with use of chemical weapons

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed on Wednesday that Kyiv is preparing an anti-Russian provocation with the use of the chemical weapons.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said the goal of the sabotage is to revive the West's diminishing interest in Ukraine and push for additional funding.

"We do not exclude an organization of another anti-Russian provocation using Western-made toxic substances, in order to then initiate a new campaign in the UN structures and the world media to accuse our country of allegedly deliberate use of chemical weapons," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that according to available intelligence, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) bought in Germany substances listed by the Chemical Weapons Convention as obligatory for annual declaration by signatory countries.

"According to Russian experts, these chemicals can be used by the SBU to produce a chemical warfare agent in order to carry out a limited-scale provocative action on the territory controlled by the Kiev regime in the area of operations of our troops," she said.

Zakharova criticized the Western countries for supporting Ukraine and warned that Russia may raise the issue of compensation for the caused damage in the future.

Addressing a possibility of shipments of Japan-made missiles for US-made air defense systems Patriot to Ukraine, Zakharova said Moscow will see such actions as "hostile."

"If Japanese missiles reach the armed forces of Ukraine, it will be deemed hostile, leading to serious consequences for Japan in bilateral relations," she warned.

Commenting of EU top diplomat Josep Borrell accusations of "Russia's threat," Zakharova said he uses the topic to shift attention from the EU economic problems.

Turning to the situation in Serbia, Zakharova said protests that followed the Dec. 17 elections were organized from outside. According to her assessment, the external forces attempted to implement in the Balkan country Ukraine's scenario but failed.

The spokeswoman also criticized South Korea's decision to ban import of hundreds of good to Russia, saying the restrictions will damage bilateral trade and have a negative impact on the entire range of relations.

"We reserve the right to take retaliatory measures, and not necessarily of a symmetrical nature. Don't let them be surprised later," she said.

About Russia's relations with Armenia, which has been turning to the West, Zakharova said the year was difficult for the bilateral relations but Moscow is ready to look for mutually acceptable solutions.



