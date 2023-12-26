USA: PRESIDENT BIDENS OPEN SUPPORT CONTINUES FOR F-16 SALES TO TÜRKIYE

In response to a question from an Anadolu Agency reporter, the U.S. Department of State noted its great satisfaction with Türkiye's recent step regarding Sweden's NATO membership.

The Department stated in its announcement, 'President Biden continues to openly support the modernization of Türkiye's F-16 fleet, which will enhance NATO's operational capabilities.'

The U.S. Department of State expressed its contentment with the acceptance of the proposal regarding Sweden's NATO membership in the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). Additionally, they specified that they cannot provide comments or remarks on such external arms sales processes, including F-16 sales to Ankara, until an official notification is submitted to Congress. The proposal for the Approval of the Protocol on Sweden's Accession to NATO was approved in the TBMM Foreign Relations Committee.