Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published December 26,2023

Telecommunications services in the embattled Gaza Strip have gone down again, telecom companies Jawwal and Paltel said on Tuesday.



Both West Bank-based companies posted messages on X confirming that "Gaza is blacked out again."



The reason for the outage is Israel's ongoing aggression in the Palestinian territory, they said.



Since the beginning of the war, communication networks in the sealed-off coastal strip have failed several times.