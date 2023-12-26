Economist: Erdoğan right in his criticisms against West over Gaza tragedy

The Economist asserted in an article entitled "Accusation of Hypocrisy to the West" that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's criticisms against the West regarding Israel's deadly attacks on the Gaza Strip are still valid.



Israel has been hitting Gaza since October 7. The Israeli army, indiscriminately bombing civilians, has killed over 20,000 civilians in the eyes of the world.



In the midst of this humanitarian crisis, individuals with a sense of morality from all backgrounds joined together in protests.



Despite this, Western leaders lined up behind Israel as if in a queue. In this context, Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, opposed Israel's massacres.



In recent times, Erdoğan criticized Israel's bombings, criticizing Western leaders for pressuring Türkiye on press freedom through individuals who are imprisoned based on court decisions.



"Institutions that have been lecturing us for years about press freedom..." Turkish President Erdoğan's this remark has become the subject of an analysis article in the British newspaper, The Economist.



In The Economist's report, it was mentioned that "Erdoğan was making moves against Israel and Western hypocrisy due to Israel's destruction of northern Gaza. Referring to the 68 media workers killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's bombing campaign, it was pointed out, 'Every day, a journalist is killed. But none of the institutions that have been lecturing us for years about press freedom has uttered a single word.'"



The newspaper highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's status as a Muslim leader in world politics and acknowledged the legitimacy of his stance on the matter.



In its recent coverage, The Economist cited the following phrases: "Erdoğan's claims of Western double standards have gained global attention. The civilian death toll from Israel's airstrikes has surpassed 20,000. President Erdoğan's rebukes towards the West continue to hold merit."



The article pointed out how Türkiye's condemnation of Gaza exposes the hollowness of Western ideals, and concluded with the assertion that "President Erdoğan's criticisms are justified, and the West should be ashamed."





