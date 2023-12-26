One dead, four wounded in Russia strike on Kherson train station: minister

A Russian strike on a train station filled with fleeing civilians in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson has killed at least one person and wounded four others, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Kherson in the evening. Around 140 civilians waiting at the station for an evacuation train. That's the moment that the enemy began a massive bombing of the city," Igor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram.

One policeman was killed and two civilians and two policemen were wounded by shrapnel, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "a number of civilians were on the scene" when the strike hit, adding that rescue services were on the scene.

The Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsya said on Telegram that a train and the station were damaged but that "the situation is under control and the railway is ready to continue functioning".

The city of Kherson was occupied by Russian troops shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February 2022.

Under pressure from Ukrainian troops, the Russian forces eventually withdrew to the other side of the Dnipro river that runs alongside the city.

The city has come under regular Russian bombardment since. Earlier on Tuesday, the head of the Kherson military administration, Roman Mrochko, had said that the city had come under sustained Russian strikes over the past 24 hours, wounding four people, including one seriously.