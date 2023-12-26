Israel soldiers ordered to kill "able-bodied men" in war-torn Gaza Strip

In the preliminary investigation into the killing of three Israeli prisoners announced as "accidentally killed" by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip on December 15, it has been revealed that Israeli soldiers were given the order to "kill able-bodied men."



The completion of the preliminary investigation into the killing of three Israeli prisoners by Israeli forces in the Shuja'iyya area of Gaza on December 15, where Israel has been continuing its attacks since October 7, was announced.



In the statement regarding the investigation conducted by the Israeli army's 828th Brigade, it was mentioned that new orders were given to the soldiers in the Shuja'iyya area on the day of the incident.



The investigation revealed that soldiers were given the order to "shoot at all able-bodied men approaching them to fight."



The statement defended that the order was given because the Israeli soldiers had been attacked by individuals in civilian clothes the day before.



In a written statement by the Israeli army on December 15, it was stated, "Israeli army forces mistakenly identified 3 Israeli hostages as a threat during the clashes in Shuja'iyya. As a result, the soldiers opened fire on them, and they were killed."



The statement noted that suspicions about the identities of the deceased arose during searches and controls in the area where the incident occurred. It further mentioned that as a result, the bodies were transported to Israel for examination, and after a detailed investigation, it was confirmed that the bodies belonged to the three Israeli prisoners, Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and another prisoner whose name the family did not want to be disclosed.









