Putin warns of 'problems' with Finland after NATO membership

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "problems" with neighbouring Finland after it joined NATO earlier this year, saying Moscow will create a new military district in north-west Russia in response, in an interview published Sunday.

"They (the West) dragged Finland into NATO. Did we have any disputes with them? All disputes, including territorial ones in the mid-20th century, have long been solved," Putin told a state TV reporter. "There were no problems there, now there will be, because we will create the Leningrad military district and concentrate a certain amount of military units there."







