U.S. imposes visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalans for 'undermining democracy'

The U.S. on Monday announced visa restrictions on nearly 300 Guatemalan nationals, including over 100 members of the Guatemalan Congress, for allegedly undermining democracy and the rule of law, in particular their alleged efforts to block the results of presidential elections this June.

"The United States stands with those seeking to safeguard democracy and rule of law in Guatemala and ensure that the will of the Guatemalan people is respected," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The visa restrictions were taken under the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to Miller, who said that the U.S. will continue to take such steps on any individuals who "undermine Guatemala's democracy."

"The United States strongly condemns ongoing anti-democratic actions by Guatemala's Public Ministry and other malign actors who undermine Guatemala's rule of law," Miller said, noting the ministry's announcement of arrest warrants for electoral workers and party representatives, its request to remove the immunity of President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, and its attempts to annul electoral results.

"These actions are plainly inconsistent with the Inter American Democratic Charter," he said.

"These brazen measures follow a long list of other anti-democratic actions including: the lifting of immunity of electoral magistrates, the political targeting of opposition members, the intimidation of peaceful protestors, raids on storage facilities housing election result records, and the opening of ballot boxes."

Last week, alleging "anomalies" in the vote, prosecutors threatened to annul the June electoral victory of Arevalo, who is set to take office on Jan. 14

Arevalo, who has vowed to fight corruption in the Central American country, in recent months has faced hurdle after hurdle to his efforts to take office.