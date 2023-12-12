10 Gifts that Shaped Europe | Andalusian Muslims' Contributions to European Civilization

Medieval Europe grappled with a significant challenge in the area of medicine. Afflicted individuals were often perceived as being possessed by demons, leading to their unfortunate execution in dismal conditions without any form of treatment. In stark contrast, medical advancements were flourishing in Andalusia during the same period. Surgical procedures were actively conducted, and European practitioners gleaned valuable insights from Muslim scholars, acquiring knowledge of surgical instruments, medicines, and treatment methodologies. The foundations of what would later be known as modern medicine in Europe were greatly influenced and shaped by the contributions of Andalusian Muslims.