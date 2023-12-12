Turkish soldier killed in terror attack in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Our heroic comrade-in-arms, Infantry Lieutenant Eril Alperen Emir, was martyred in the attack carried out by members of the separatist terrorist organization in the Operation Claw-Lock region," a ministry statement said.

"May Allah have mercy on our beloved martyr who lost his life in this incident that filled us with deep pain and sadness, and we offer our condolences and patience to his grieving family, to the Turkish Armed Forces and to our noble nation," it added.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Parliamentary Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also offered condolences to the family of Emir.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.









