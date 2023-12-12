Biden: Israel "starting to lose support" over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Israel is starting to lose support from the international community with its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

"They're starting to lose that support," Biden told a campaign fundraising event in Washington. Biden also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to change his hardline government.

Biden added that the Israeli government was opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "change" the administration.

"This is the most conservative government in Israel's history," Biden told a campaign event, adding that the government "doesn't want a two-state solution," the path Washington has called for after the war with Hamas.