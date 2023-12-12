 Contact Us
News World Biden: Israel "starting to lose support" over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza

Biden: Israel "starting to lose support" over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza

In a campaign fundraising event in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern over Israel's actions in Gaza, stating that the country is losing international support due to its indiscriminate bombing, resulting in the deaths of numerous Palestinian civilians. Biden emphasized the need for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to alter the approach of his hardline government.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 12,2023
Subscribe
BIDEN: ISRAEL STARTING TO LOSE SUPPORT OVER INDISCRIMINATE BOMBING OF GAZA

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Israel is starting to lose support from the international community with its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

"They're starting to lose that support," Biden told a campaign fundraising event in Washington. Biden also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to change his hardline government.

Biden added that the Israeli government was opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians and urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "change" the administration.

"This is the most conservative government in Israel's history," Biden told a campaign event, adding that the government "doesn't want a two-state solution," the path Washington has called for after the war with Hamas.