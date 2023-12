U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attends the joint press conference at the presidential office, in Seoul, South Korea on December 09, 2023. (REUTERS Photo)

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday he will discuss with Israel officials their timetable for the war in Gaza in upcoming talks.

Amid growing international pressure for Israel to limit civilian Palestinian deaths in Gaza, Sullivan said at a Wall Street Journal forum that he will discuss with the Israelis their post-war plan for Gaza.