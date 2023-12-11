US DEFENCE SECRETARY TELLS ZELENSKY: AMERICAS WORD MUST BE KEPT

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has reaffirmed his country's commitment to supporting Ukraine in fending off Russia's full-scale invasion during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington on Monday.



"We are determined to show the world that America will not flinch in our defence of freedom," Austin said during a speech at a military university.



With the US Congress wrangling over the release of more military aid, Austin warned, "America's commitments must be honoured, America's security must be defended, and America's word must be kept."



Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not only fighting against Ukraine but was targeting a free and united Europe.



He is not only destroying the lives of people in Ukrainian cities - his real target is democracy and freedom, he said.



"He's spreading this ideology, looking for allies even here in America. His weapon against you right now is propaganda and disinformation," Zelensky said.



He added that Ukraine would not give up defending itself. "We know what to do. And you can count on Ukraine and we hope just as much to be able to count on you."



"When the free world hesitates, that's when dictatorships celebrate," Zelensky warned.



Zelensky will be received by US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday and also plans to meet with members of Congress, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.



It is Zelensky's third visit to Washington since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



According to Washington, the funds previously approved by parliament for Ukraine will be completely used up by the end of the year.



However, the release of new US aid is currently being blocked in a domestic political dispute between Democrats and Republicans. More and more Republicans have been expressing doubts about support for Ukraine.



A recently passed stopgap budget once again contained no new funds for Ukraine, although Biden had already requested large sums for Kiev from Congress in October.



With increasing vehemence and sometimes dramatic appeals, Biden and his team have been calling on Congress to act for weeks. So far, however, there is no movement in sight.









