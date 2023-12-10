News World U.S. sends Israel deadline to end Gaza war by end of year, reports say

According to three anonymous officials in Tel Aviv, the U.S. had sent Israel a deadline to end the war in Gaza "by the end of December or January," which Washington denied on Friday.

Published December 10,2023

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Politico reported that, according to three anonymous officials in Tel Aviv, the Biden administration has informed Israel that it should conclude the war against Hamas in Gaza by the end of 2023.



While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested last week that Israel may have "weeks" to finish the fighting, Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer stated yesterday that there is no "firm deadline" from Washington to Jerusalem.



Despite this, a senior Israeli official appears to dismiss the possibility of a U.S. deadline.



"They advised us not to go into Gaza, but we did," the official told Politico.



"We went into Gaza because that was the only way we could destroy Hamas and free our hostages. They told us, don't go into the terror tunnels. But if we don't go into the terror tunnels, there's no way we can destroy Hamas. They told us not to go into the hospitals despite them being used by Hamas as command and control centers, but we went into those hospitals, and we did what we needed to do."



