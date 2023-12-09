WESTERN THRACE TURKS GRATEFUL FOR ERDOĞANS ATTENTION TO ISSUE

Turks in Western Thrace expressed their gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his attention to the issues of the Turkish minority during his visit to Athens.

In a statement from the Western Thrace Turkish Minority Advisory Board (BTTADK), it was noted that President Erdoğan received the members of the Board during his visit to Greece on December 7.

The statement included an appreciation for President Erdoğan, stating, "We thank President Erdoğan for accepting the Advisory Board and for his interest in the issues of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, upon his return to the country after his visit to Greece, stated to journalists on the plane, "During my visit, I also met with the members of the Western Thrace Turkish Minority Advisory Board. I had conversations with our kinsmen, and listened to their problems. I reiterated our support for them to fully benefit from minority rights as stipulated by international agreements. I believe that my visit, which took place in a very positive atmosphere, will open a new page in Türkiye-Greece relations."



