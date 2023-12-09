Hamas says Israel shows no concern for lives of its prisoners in Gaza

The Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday that Israel shows no concern about the lives of its captives in Gaza, following a failed attempt by the army to free a captive soldier, which led to his death.

Hamas stated on Telegram: "The occupation (Israeli) imagining the possibility of liberating its captives through reckless adventures confirms once again that it does not care about the lives of the Zionist prisoners in Gaza."

It further emphasized: "The Al-Qassam Brigades' foiling of the terrorist occupation army's attempt to reach one of its Zionist captives, resulting in casualties among the advanced occupation forces, underscores the bravery and vigilance of our valiant resistance."

Hamas affirmed its determination to continue on the path of "foiling all plans of the Israeli army and its objectives in the Gaza Strip."

It said: "The attacking Zionist force used an ambulance belonging to a humanitarian institution to conceal its operation."

Hamas considered this "a blatant violation of international laws that amounts to a war crime, requiring a clear condemnation from the international community and all international organizations, and taking the necessary measures to hold this terrorist entity accountable for its crimes."

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army informed the "Baruch" family of the soldier's death, a day after the Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Friday evening that he was killed during a failed attempt to release him.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.





