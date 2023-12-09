US CHARGED WITH BEING ACCOMPLICE TO ISRAELS GENOCIDE CRIMES BY USING VETO IN UNSC

US charged with being accomplice to Israel's genocide crimes by using veto in UNSC

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday condemned the US for using its veto to block a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, describing the move immoral and holding Washington accountable for the bloodshed of Palestinian children and women, as well as an accomplice with Israel in genocide crimes.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that "President Abbas condemned the US use of the veto in the Security Council, characterizing the United States' stance as aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all human values and principles."

President Abbas held the US "accountable for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and the elderly in Gaza at the hands of the occupying forces, attributing this to the US's disgraceful support for the occupation and the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people."

He underscored that "Palestine would take a firm stance against all of these actions, asserting that US policy makes it an accomplice in the crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem," according to the news agency.

On Friday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire to stop the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip, as the death toll continues to mount.

The text, which was co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states, received the support of 13 Security Council members. The UK, also a permanent council member with veto power, abstained.

This is the second time Washington has used its veto power to block a Security Council resolution on Gaza. The first instance occurred in November when the US vetoed a resolution proposed by Brazil calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

Arab and Islamic countries criticized the US for using its veto power against the resolution.

According to the Wafa news agency, the Palestinian president warned that American policy towards Israel "has become a danger to the world and a threat to international peace and security."

The Palestinian president urged the international community to "seek solutions to end Israel's genocidal war in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, before this dangerous crisis escalates into a religious war that threatens the entire world."

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli army has waged a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, killing 17,700 people, 70% of whom are children and women, and injuring 48,780 others. In addition to massive infrastructure destruction, which Palestinian officials described as an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.



