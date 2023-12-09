Organization of Islamic Cooperation denounces U.S. veto on Gaza cease-fire

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday denounced the U.S. veto against UN Security Council's draft resolution seeking a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

"The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, expressed his disappointment and denunciation of the failure of the UN Security Council to vote in favor of a decisive ceasefire resolution," the 57-member group said in a statement.

The failure, he said, reflects negatively on the UN Security Council's role in "maintaining international peace and security, protecting innocent civilians, and putting an end to the worsening humanitarian situation as a result of the continued brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The secretary-general warned that "the failure of the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities at this critical stage gives the Israeli occupation an opportunity to continue and escalate its aggression against the Palestinian people."

He also praised "the positions of all countries that supported the draft resolution in the UN Security Council," reiterating "the need to continue efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and provide international protection for the Palestinian people."

The U.S. on Friday vetoed the UN Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the draft resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the UK abstained.

Israel resumed its military offensive against the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

















