Putin, al-Sissi pledge efforts for ceasefire in Gaza war

DPA DIPLOMACY Published December 09,2023

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday pledged to work together to achieve a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, according to an Egyptian official.



Al-Sissi and Putin discussed regional developments, notably the situation in Gaza, in a phone conversation, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said.



"The two presidents agreed to continue to act, in earnest, to reach a ceasefire, stressing the imperative need for the international community to assume its responsibilities in this regard," he added in an English statement.



Their talk came a day after the UN Security Council failed to pass a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war after the US used its veto power.



Earlier this month, fighting between Israel and Hamas resumed after a seven-day truce expired, exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in the densely populated Gaza Strip.



Egypt, the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, is worried about a potential mass exodus from neighbouring Gaza into its territory.



Al-Sissi had repeatedly said his country rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians to Egypt's Sinai, saying this migration would undermine the Palestinian cause.



The Gaza war has cast a shadow on Egypt's presidential election due to begin Sunday with al-Sissi widely expected to win a third term in office.



Despite growing discontent with economic woes in Egypt, al-Sissi's approach to the Gaza war has regained him some popular support at home.



