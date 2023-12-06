US says war crimes, ethnic cleansing committed in Sudan

The US State Department on Wednesday said it determined that both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have committed war crimes in Sudan.

"Based on the State Department's careful analysis of the law and available facts, I have determined that members of the SAF and the RSF have committed war crimes in Sudan," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"I have also determined that members of the RSF and allied militias have committed crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing," Blinken added.

The top diplomat said the determination provides "force and renewed urgency" to African and international efforts to end the violence, address the humanitarian and human rights crisis, and work towards meaningful justice for victims and the affected communities, which he said, "ends decades of impunity".

"Today's determination does not preclude the possibility of future determinations as additional information about the parties' actions becomes available," he said, adding that the US is committed to using available tools to end the conflict.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US calls on all countries to "support efforts to protect civilians in Sudan, prevent future atrocities and promote accountability for those responsible for these horrific acts."

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April, in a conflict that has killed 5,000 people and displaced more than 5.2 million, according to UN figures.