Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes on Lebanon-Israel border

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Wednesday that one of its fighters had been killed in clashes with the Israeli army.

The group, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to its member's death.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 90 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since Oct. 8, according to figures released by the group.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.