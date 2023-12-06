Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza exceeds capacity, patients bleeding to death, says Health Ministry

The capacity of Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza City has exceeded its capacity due to the large number of injured people transferred to the facility, a spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Wednesday, appealing for international support and protection against Israel's intensified bombardment.

The patients are bleeding to death, Dr Ashraf al-Qudra said in the statement posted on X.

"We are making every effort to operate as much of the medical complex as possible to receive the wounded," he added.

The medical staff are facing significant challenges and require support as well as protection from international organizations, the spokesman said.