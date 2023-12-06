EU condemns Israeli settlers' demolition of schools in Palestinian territory

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday condemned the demolition of a school by Israeli settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory of Zamuta, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law.

The school, constructed with EU funds, fell victim to the actions of Israeli settlers, prompting a swift and vehement response from EU Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid Janez Lenarcic, who stated on social media platform X, "This destruction is intolerable and a violation of International Humanitarian Law."

"The situation in the West Bank is dramatic. The impact of this last escalation on critical services, such as health and education, compounded by the dire economic situation, is catastrophic. Settler violence needs to stop," he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.