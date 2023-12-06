Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday strongly urged Congress to approve supplementary funding for Ukraine, emphasizing the urgency of the matter during a White House address.

"Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they (members) break for the holiday," Biden insisted.

"Frankly, I think it's stunning that we've gotten to this point in the first place. Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he can hope for and abandon our global leadership," he added.

Biden spoke before a procedural vote in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon to advance a supplemental funding bill that includes financial aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as strengthening border security.

However, Republican senators are voicing opposition, insisting on more stringent border security measures as a condition for their support.

"I know we have our divisions at home. Let's get past them. This is critical, petty partisan, angry politics can get in the way of our responsibility as a leading nation in the world. And literally, the entire world is watching," said Biden.

"I'm calling on Congress to do something and do the right thing. To stand with the people in Ukraine. Stand against the tyranny of Putin," the president added.

The White House sent a dire warning to lawmakers Monday, saying if Congress does not pass additional funding for Ukraine, Kyiv's forces will run out of critical munitions to prosecute the ongoing counteroffensive.

Biden administration is requesting more than $60 billion in new military funding for Ukraine.