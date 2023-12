Russia says it has neutralised 35 drones over Crimea, Sea of Azov

Russia said Tuesday it had neutralised 35 Ukrainian drones over the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Sea of Azov.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist attack with aerial drones... was foiled last night," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that "22 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and 13 others were intercepted over the Sea of Azov and Crimea."